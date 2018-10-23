  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy near Colorado Springs last weekend isn’t being investigated as a homicide but that criminal charges are pending.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Lohki Bloom was shot Sunday night. It says the boy’s parents flagged down deputies when they arrived at the scene and the mother was holding the boy in her arms.

Childs Shooting Death Not Investigated As Homicide

However, no other details were provided and the incident remained under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the official manner of death will be determined by the El Paso County coroner.

