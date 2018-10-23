DENVER (CBS4) – One of the most divisive measures on the ballot this November is Proposition 112, which would change the future of fracking in our state.

It would require a 2,500 foot buffer between new oil and gas drilling and any occupied structure or “vulnerable” area, as defined by state or local government.

A recent poll from the University of Colorado shows voters are evenly split on Prop 112.

Proponents say the goal is to improve health and safety. The industry insists it’s to ban fracking and it’s spending tens of millions of dollars on ads.

Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives an ad featuring prominent Democrat and Republican a Reality Check.

