By Tori Mason

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Like many holiday traditions, going to the pumpkin patch with your family is something many children look forward to in the weeks leading up to Halloween. Two organizations are making sure that no one misses out, even if they’re in the hospital.

Cardiac Kids and May Farms brought a pumpkin patch to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Tuesday, so patients can make memories without having to leave.

Nearly 100 families spent Tuesday morning picking out the perfect pumpkin with their kids. May Farms donated 200 pumpkins for the event.

Aurora police officers and firefighters also joined in on the fun.

One officer, however, comes to the hospital more often than the rest. His daughter, Tayler Ellison, is a patient.

Since 2009, Tayler has been in and out of the hospital battling a brain tumor and bone cancer.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Tayler’s parents came with her to the pumpkin patch. They say these events gives their family a sense of normalcy.

“Her brothers went last week and got pumpkins from a farm. Tayler didn’t get to go because she was here. Now she gets to be a part of that and carve a pumpkin this weekend with her brothers,” said Alena Ellison, Tayler’s mom.

The pumpkin patch is one of several holiday events the hospital organizes for patients.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.