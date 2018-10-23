ILIFF, Colo. (CBS4)- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the post office at 401 W. 3rd Avenue in Iliff was burglarized on Monday. They are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects or suspects.

@USPIS_DEN is offering a reward of UP TO $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of the U.S. Post Office in Iliff, CO on/about October 22, 2018. Call 877-876-2455 with tips! (Ask for Representative) pic.twitter.com/mtOliuROBo — USPIS – Denver (@USPIS_DEN) October 23, 2018

U.S. Postal officials tell CBS4 the burglary happened between 12:25pm and 8:15pm. No damage was done to the post office and it will reopen Wednesday.

They say there were some packages that had been rifled through, but postal officials are not sure if anything was stolen.

This post office is remotely managed and runs on reduced hours.

They are asking anyone with a post office box there to see if they are missing any mail or packages. If you are missing anything or if you have any tips on who burglarized the post office you can call 877-876-2455.