NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Three businesses in Northglenn became the latest victims of smash and grab burglaries early Tuesday morning.

Police say they first responded to one call of a burglarized business near 120th Avenue and Claude Court. Minutes later, officer responded to another burglary in the same area. Then at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the third smash and grab off 120th Avenue near Washington Street.

Investigators say the front doors of all three businesses were smashed and the cash registers were broken into.

Officials haven’t said if all three cases are related, or if they believe the same suspect or suspects are to blame for all three smash and grabs.

Last week, burglars targeted several businesses in Parker, Centennial and Highlands Ranch.

If you have any information regarding the incidents in Northglenn please call Detective Terrie Hoodak at 303-450-8858.