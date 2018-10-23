  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A slow moving storm system will pass over Colorado through tomorrow bringing clouds, slightly cooler temperatures, and a chance for rain and snow.

For Denver and the Front Range, we have a 10% chance for thundershowers late in the day on Tuesday followed by a slightly better chance for rain showers overnight into Wednesday morning. Needless to say, most of the moisture with this storm system will miss the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. It’s a “southern storm”.

The mountains will fare a bit better with scattered rain and snow showers during the day on Tuesday followed by 1-4 inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday above about 9,500 feet.

Sunny and dry weather will return on Thursday and prevail through the upcoming weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

