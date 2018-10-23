XXX on Halloween at XXX on October 31, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. Halloween, also known as Hallowe\'en and shortened from its original form of All Hallows\' Even, is internationally celebrated on October 31 and originates from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which was a celebration recognising the end of the harvest in Gaelic culture. (Credit: Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4)– People who live in Colorado are obsessed with ghosts, goblins, witches, jack o’lanterns and trick or treating. That’s according to a new study from 24/7 Wall Street.

To make the list, the website looked at how often Halloween terms are searched on Google.

Hawaii was the number one state obsessed with Halloween. Colorado ranks 11th out of all 50 states.

The number one candy purchased in Colorado: Twix.