EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Some Evergreen residents got a front row seat to a classic part of elk rut. Drivers came to a stop on Highway 73 near the fire station when a herd crossed the street.

It wasn’t long before two bulls started duking it out with their antlers on Sunday. The females and young elk scampered out of the way.

Catherin Ippolito caught the action on her cell phone while her husband, John Hall, watched as the large animals moved closer to the vehicle. Fortunately, they didn’t get too close.

