DENVER (CBS4)– Workers from Denver International Airport turned in petitions on Tuesday for a special ballot measure next May. They have been gathering signatures for a $15/hour minimum wage.

Right now the minimum wage at DIA is $10.20 an hour.

The employees say that’s just not enough to afford housing or living expenses near the airport.

The workers collected 17,000 signatures to get the minimum wage measure on the city ballot for May 2019.