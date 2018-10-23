  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets forward Will Barton underwent surgery to fix core and hip muscle injuries.

He will be re-evaluated in six weeks, the team announced Tuesday. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

gettyimages 1039672638 Nuggets Barton Has Surgery On Hip Muscle Injury

Will Barton (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Barton was carted off the floor Saturday night after he said he felt something pop when he took off for the basket in the third quarter against Phoenix. He had an MRI on Sunday and missed the Golden State game that night.

The 27-year-old Barton averaged 16.5 points in two games this season. His injury likely opens up more playing time for Torrey Craig, Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez.

