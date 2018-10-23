By Stan Bush

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – When school is in session, every weekend at the University of Colorado Boulder’s neighborhood called “The Hill” could see a massive party.

“Every couple of the houses has something going on,“ said Rachael Jacobs, a sophomore. “It’s fun. You just have to be careful.”

Jacobs lives in a sorority house in the area lined with student homes and towering fraternity houses. Students are warning each other to watch out in the wake of five reported incidents where students were allegedly drugged at parties.

“I’m positive it happens everywhere else,“ said Jacobs. “It does put a bad name to the Greek system because it’s a system, but you would hear about it more from other places if other homes had a system for themselves too.”

Boulder Police gave them a chilling warning.

“He was like ‘don’t do cocaine.’ Not just because cocaine is a bad drug, but because it can be laced with something like Fentanyl which could be deadly,” said Jacobs.

She says sororities have been warning their members to go places in groups and to be sure they only take unopened drinks.

“It’s really scary living on The Hill, and it’s sad it happens all the time.”

Symptoms of being drugged include memory loss, breathing or motion difficulties and acting disproportionately intoxicated relative to the amount of alcohol consumed, police stated.

