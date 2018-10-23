Filed Under:Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police, Local TV, Michaella Surat
(credit: CBS)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge has sentenced a Colorado State University student whose encounter with police was captured on cellphone video and went viral.

Police body cam video shows Officer Randall Klamser slamming Michaella Surat to the ground in April 2017. She was convicted of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest in her third trial in August.

woman outside bar thrown down 6vo CSU Student Sentenced To Probation For Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Police Officer

(credit: CBS)

Before the officer laid hands on her, the video shows Surat pushing the officer and fighting him off.

surat police brutality folo rg 01 title09790 concatenated 160135 frame 10045 CSU Student Sentenced To Probation For Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Police Officer

(credit: CBS)

The first trial in January ended in a mistrial and the second trial in April was continued.

Klamser was cleared of any wrongdoing.

A jury convicted Surat of both charges in August. A judge sentenced her to one year of supervised probation and 48 hours of community service.

Her attorney has said that she will sue the officer and the police department in federal court, arguing the department’s policy condones excessive force.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s