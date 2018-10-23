FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge has sentenced a Colorado State University student whose encounter with police was captured on cellphone video and went viral.

Police body cam video shows Officer Randall Klamser slamming Michaella Surat to the ground in April 2017. She was convicted of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest in her third trial in August.

Before the officer laid hands on her, the video shows Surat pushing the officer and fighting him off.

The first trial in January ended in a mistrial and the second trial in April was continued.

Klamser was cleared of any wrongdoing.

A jury convicted Surat of both charges in August. A judge sentenced her to one year of supervised probation and 48 hours of community service.

Her attorney has said that she will sue the officer and the police department in federal court, arguing the department’s policy condones excessive force.