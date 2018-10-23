By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – People across America flooded gas stations and convenience stores hoping to win the Mega Millions jackpot set at $1.6 billion on Tuesday. Sure, it’s fun to think about the things you’d buy or trips you’d take, but CBS4 wanted to know how people would donate that money if they won.

Erin Porteous is the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver. CBS4 asked how much good lottery money could do for them, even if it was a fraction of the jackpot.

“If we were to receive a gift of $10 million we’d be able to open 40 new Boys and Girls clubs and be able to service more than 35,000 kids in the city,” she told CBS4.

CBS4 asked viewers if they won the Mega Millions, which charity they’d donate to. The response was overwhelming.

Tweets and Facebook comments came pouring in. Viewers listed off great organizations like The Denver Rescue Mission, St. Jude Hospital, and dozens of others.

Porteous hopes people remember that you don’t need to win the lottery to donate to charity, and even the smallest donations help.

“One of the fun things about the lottery is the chance to dream. Thinking about trips you might take or places you might go. The great thing is you have a chance to do those fun things but also give back,” said Porteous.

