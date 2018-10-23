By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – A lawsuit against the operators of electric rental scooters has been filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. It cites injuries, even deaths involving the new transportation devices.

The suit seeks a class action status and claims the companies have a, “wanton disregard for the safety of others.”

CBS4 didn’t have to look far to find someone injured in a scooter mishap. Dago Cordova works as a producer for CBS4. He injured his knee on the way to a Denver Broncos game.

“I was going to turn back into the sidewalk here, and that’s when I hit the curb here on the side,” he said.

He is far from alone. A Los Angeles attorney’s website shows numerous other pictures said to be from

injuries suffered from scooter related injuries.

Matt Sink runs Denver’s newest scooter choice, Spin, and is not named in the suit.

“Historically every accident that has happened we work with the person that had the accident to help cover any issues,” He told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger last Friday. “As part of our release agreement we have a waiver that releases us from any responsibility.”

Those riding the scooters could have no idea that they would be responsible for the costs if involved in an accident.

Scott O’Sullivan is a scooter and motorcycle attorney.

“You hope that you have insurance but you probably don’t,” he said.

Ryan Slaughter, an agent with American Family Insurance, says homeowners’ insurance could cover your actions if you cause bodily injury to someone while on a scooter. He warns riders to read the details in the app when signing up. He says while the information may be there, people may not read the waivers carefully before riding.

Some people have even been stopped driving scooters while believed intoxicated. The bottom line is these

scooters may be cheap to ride, but if something happens it could cost you a lot.

