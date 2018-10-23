  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Some students in Colorado got a special visit from Denver Broncos players on Tuesday as they celebrated healthy food and exercise choices.

The schools are part of the Broncos and Dairy Max’s “Fuel Up To Play 60” program. It’s the nation’s largest school wellness program.

It empowers students to make changes at school to be healthy and active.

The students got to hang out with some Broncos players at Broncos Stadium at Mile High to celebrate a successful healthy 2017-2018 school year.

Many students said it helped them make better choices and introduced them to fruits and vegetables that they learned to love!

“I’m one of the few kids in my school that loves broccoli,” said 5th grader Nate Archambault.

“Some can taste better than others and they have all the nutrition you need,” said 5th grader Vera Poirivr.

The students implemented changes like healthy snacks and eating breakfast, even playing harder at recess.

