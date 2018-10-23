BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder police are investigating three additional cases of possible druggings that may have occurred at parties on University Hill.

Boulder police initially reported two possible druggings last week.

On Thursday, police were notified that two female University of Colorado-Boulder students were being treated at Boulder Community Health after unknowingly ingesting drugs while drinking alcoholic beverages at parties in the area.

On Tuesday, officials said three more potential victims had come forward.

“We are in the process of getting warrants signed that will allow us to test the evidence that was collected,” said Shannon Aulanaugh, the public information officer for Boulder’s police and fire departments. “We will try to get a rush on testing, however it is estimated that results could take 6 weeks.”

“Boulder police urges all partygoers to never leave drinks unattended, accept drinks from others or drink from common, open containers,” investigators stated. “If anyone believes they or someone else may have been drugged, it is important to seek medical attention immediately by calling 9-1-1.”

Symptoms of being drugged include memory loss, breathing or motion difficulties and acting disproportionately intoxicated relative to the amount of alcohol consumed, police stated.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case should call Detective Sergeant Barry Hartkopp at 303-441-3473. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.