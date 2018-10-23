ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Clerk reassured constituents about a problem in receiving their ballots. The ballots were mailed out to voters on Oct. 15 across Colorado.

However, officials in Adams County say about 60,000 got stuck in between being delivered to the General Mail Facility and actually going out to voters.

“About 60,000 of those, including Clerk Stan Martin’s, did not make it into the mail stream and were returned to a secure location,” officials said in a statement.

USPS is now processing those ballots for delivery. Voters should expect them “over the next few days.”

County officials say the ballots left in limbo are comprised of a variety of political affiliations:

(All numbers are approximate according to county officials)

Democratic: 19,000

Republican: 17,000

Unaffiliated: 24,000

Minor Party: 1,000

Martin also offered a list of zip codes where affected residents live.

