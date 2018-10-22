  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old is dead after a shooting near Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the toddler died Sunday evening. The shooting happened at a home on Hartford Lane near South Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs.

springs toddler death 6vo frame 0 2 Year Old Dies After Shooting Near Colorado Springs

(credit: CBS)

Investigators haven’t released details about what happened but the family said the child picked up the gun and shot himself.

“It hurts my stomach. Because he didn’t know any better,” said Miranda Hobbs.

