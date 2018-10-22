By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of people claim they’ve been without heat or hot water at their apartment complex for weeks. It’s forced many of them to move into motels.

“I decided to check in at the Double Tree Hotel up the street,” said one resident.

The heat issue was temporarily resolved with space heaters at One Dartmouth Place, but residents say that’s not an adequate solution.

“This is a $10 space heater they gave to people regardless of their unit size,” said Keaton Sullivan.

Other residents told CBS4 that it’s not only the heat that’s been a problem, they’ve also had to go without hot water.

They say the $1,250 a month in rent should be enough to keep them warm.

In a letter to residents, BH Management said they are working on the problem and hope to resolve it soon. They also added that “This is something that is out of our maintenance team’s hands.”

A former employee told CBS4 that the company is doing everything they can.

“They have a third party company they are working with. They just spent multiple thousands of dollars to get all these heaters fixed they are also have just put in new boilers as well,” said Daniel Ditmore.

