By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a sunny and dry weekend statewide, changes start on Monday as a storm system spinning west of Colorado moving slowly east toward our state. The result will be gradually increasing clouds for Denver and the Front Range as well as a chance for a few light rain and snow showers in the mountains. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder in the high country.

Temperatures will stay above normal on Monday and will be close to what we experienced over the weekend with upper 60s and lower 70s at lower elevations and 50s and lower 60s over the higher terrain.

The storm west of Colorado will be directly over the state on Tuesday causing a 10° drop in temperatures in the metro area as well as a chance for rain showers from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Right now it looks like the “best” chance during this time will come Tuesday night. Meanwhile the mountains will see light snow during this time with up to 2″ above 9,500 feet along the I-70 corridor and 3-6″ for the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado.

Sunny and dry weather will return on Thursday and Friday and will generally stick around for the weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.