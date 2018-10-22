THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A federal court ruled on Monday the Mayor Pro Tem of Thornton will have to unblock two people from her official Facebook page. Jan Kulmann faced criticism last week when two people filed a lawsuit saying she violated their First Amendment right.

The plaintiffs say Kulmann banned them from commenting on her public Facebook page. They say she also deleted comments from constituents regarding Proposition 112.

The ballot measure would restrict new oil, gas and fracking projects.

The court order ruled Kulmann cannot delete any other comments or block anyone else through Election Day.