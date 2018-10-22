AURORA (CBS4) — A two-alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex in Aurora on Sunday, forcing dozens of people out of their homes. The fire started about 6:30 p.m. at the Courtyards at Buckley apartments in the 2100 block of South Rifle Way. That is a few blocks southeast of South Buckley Road and East Evans Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire burned through three units, but left a total of 24 units uninhabitable due to damage from fire, smoke and/or water, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

One of the units was vacant at the time.

Follow Up: Fire at 2135 S. Rifle Way has displaced residents from 23 units due to varying degrees of damage from fire, smoke and/or water. Red Cross has been notified and is responding to provide support. pic.twitter.com/KUecEf2lUa — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) October 22, 2018

Thankfully, no residents or firefighters were hurt.

Earlier photos from fire on Rifle Way. pic.twitter.com/GDdavkMFm4 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) October 22, 2018

The Red Cross was notified and responded to provide support to displaced residents.