AURORA

AURORA (CBS4) — A two-alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex in Aurora on Sunday, forcing dozens of people out of their homes. The fire started about 6:30 p.m. at the Courtyards at Buckley apartments in the 2100 block of South Rifle Way. That is a few blocks southeast of South Buckley Road and East Evans Avenue.

(CBS)

(CBS)

Firefighters say the fire burned through three units, but left a total of 24 units uninhabitable due to damage from fire, smoke and/or water, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

One of the units was vacant at the time.

Thankfully, no residents or firefighters were hurt.

The Red Cross was notified and responded to provide support to displaced residents.

