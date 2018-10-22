By Jennifer McRae

DENVER (CBS4)– Law enforcement officers across the Denver metro area are expected to collect hundreds of pounds of prescription drugs on Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

The City of Denver, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will try to get rid of drug misuse and abuse on Saturday.

The day is a nationwide effort to protect children, reduce drug abuse, and keep tap water safe.

Hundreds of people across the nation are urged to clean out their medicine cabinets and bring those prescription or over-the-counter drugs to the police station.

In Colorado, more than 100 locations will be accepting expired or leftover prescription and over-the-counter drugs from the public.

The sites cannot accept needles or sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy or radioactive substances, illicit drugs, or pressurized canisters.

According to the DEA, partnering law enforcement agencies collected nearly one million pounds of unwanted medicines (the weight equivalent of 193 police patrol SUVs) during the most recent drug take-back day event in April.

Denver Police drop off locations:

District 1 1311 West 46th Avenue

District 2 3921 Holly Street

District 3 1625 South University Boulevard

District 4 2100 South Clay Street

District 5 4685 Peoria Street

District 6 1566 Washington Street

Police Administration Building 1331 Cherokee Street

Medications can be dropped off at DPD District Stations only on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

LINK: Locations That Take Back Drugs