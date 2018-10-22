  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol officials say one semi truck driver involved in a crash in Weld County on Sunday has died. The truck collided with another semi truck.

CSP says the victim was a 59-year-old man from Ault who was driving a 1999 Peterbilt truck which was hauling livestock feed. His name has not been released.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened near County Road 35 and Highway 392. Crews had to close the highway because of the amount of livestock feed on the road. It reopened at around 5 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Officials haven’t said what caused the crash. It’s not clear the condition of the second driver.

