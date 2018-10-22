WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol officials say one semi truck driver involved in a crash in Weld County on Sunday has died. The truck collided with another semi truck.

CSP says the victim was a 59-year-old man from Ault who was driving a 1999 Peterbilt truck which was hauling livestock feed. His name has not been released.

The crash happened near County Road 35 and Highway 392. Crews had to close the highway because of the amount of livestock feed on the road. It reopened at around 5 p.m.

Officials haven’t said what caused the crash. It’s not clear the condition of the second driver.