By Tom Merolla

DENVER (CBS4) – Discounts on personal breathalyzers were such a success in Colorado over the summer, they’ll be back again for the holiday season. CDOT is continuing its partnership with BACtrack to offer Colorado residents a 20 percent discount on the devices.

Since July, BACtrack sold or gave away 3,000 breathalyzers, making Colorado tops in the nation for sales.

The devices allow people to check their blood alcohol content before they get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Sam Cole, CDOT Communications Manager said, “If people are informed of their blood-alcohol content (BAC) while they drink, it will help them make the safe and informed decision to find a sober ride. We hope the new breathalyzer owners will share them with friends and family especially as we approach the holidays.”

Increased DUI enforcement will begin Oct. 26 for Halloween celebrations. The initiative comes with another opportunity to purchase a discounted breathalyzer. The discounted price expires Nov. 15.

