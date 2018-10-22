By Tom Merolla

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Aurora’s Gateway High School will get a new resource to help guide them into their post-high school lives. It’s getting a new college and career center paid for partly through a $75,000 grant from Wells Fargo.

It will be constructed in a wing of the school’s library.

Gateway will become the fourth Aurora school to have a career center.

In a press release, the district said they have played an “essential role in boosting APS graduation rates and helping students earn prestigious scholarships.”

The district says 15 APS students were named Daniels Scholars last year.