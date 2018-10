AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police ask the public to watch for two men accused of trying to lure children.

They say the two white men in their 20s approached two children at around 3:15 p.m. on Monday near South Alicia Parkway and Memphis Street near the Mission Viejo Park.

Investigators say the men are in a black, older model sedan. Police have not found the suspects.

You’re asked to call police if you see suspicious activity.