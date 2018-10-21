SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing campaign signs near Breckenridge. Officials say a concerned citizen reached out to them on Sunday morning.

“FitzSimons for Sheriff” political signs in the Lakeview Meadows neighborhood were damaged. The area is along Highway 9 near Farmer’s Korner.

Investigators say “1A for Summit” political signs were also vandalized.

“From my law enforcement experience, the swastika symbol and ‘SS’ are commonly known as symbols of hate. It is illegal to attempt to influence our community through hate and intimidation. I have directed Deputies to open an investigation and collect evidence. I take matters such as these seriously and will be working with District Attorney Bruce Brown to investigate anyone intimidating citizens who are exercising their rights of political expression and speech. These are violations of both state and federal laws. Therefore, I have also been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. My office will be fully cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will work closely with them to investigate and charge the persons found responsible for these acts,” Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement Sunday.

A $2,500 award is available to anyone with more information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

Those with more information can call 970-668-8600.