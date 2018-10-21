JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS4) – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says six people were shot Sunday afternoon outside a laundromat near the TIAA Bank Field where the Jacksonville Jaguars were playing. Three of the victims are listed in critical condition.

At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Deputies say the shooting is not affecting the game, but they will be assessing traffic leaving the stadium.

The area around the shooting on APR has been closed and the investigation active. This incident is outside the stadium footprint and has not impacted the Jag game at this time. As it relates to traffic, we are working on post game traffic patterns affected – more info to follow. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

They also say they are looking for a suspect in a grey/silver vehicle.

At this time we believe the suspect was in a vehicle described as a grey/silver four door vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Details about what prompted the shooting or the victims have not been released.