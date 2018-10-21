Comments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS4) – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says six people were shot Sunday afternoon outside a laundromat near the TIAA Bank Field where the Jacksonville Jaguars were playing. Three of the victims are listed in critical condition.
Deputies say the shooting is not affecting the game, but they will be assessing traffic leaving the stadium.
They also say they are looking for a suspect in a grey/silver vehicle.
Details about what prompted the shooting or the victims have not been released.