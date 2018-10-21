  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The price for Rockies season tickets are going up for the 2019 season. The Rockies website detailed the changes which show season tickets for the Lower Rooftop Reserved section went up from $884 to $916.

Tickets for Club Level Infield went up from $3,725 to $3,957.

LINK: Rockies Season Ticket Pricing

The Rockies kick off their 2019 season on the road against the Miami Marlins on March 28. Officials say that’s the earliest Opening Day in franchise history.

The Rockies Home Opener will be April 5 at 2:10 p.m. against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LINK: Rockies 2019 Season Schedule

