Vance Brand Airport in Longmont (credit: ci.longmont.co.us)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The skydiver found dead in northern Colorado has been identified as 23-year-old Logan Polfuss, of Simla.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said Saturday that the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says Polfuss had a planned a jump in Longmont on Thursday.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Polfuss’ girlfriend called Longmont police after he didn’t return home. He was reported to be an experienced skydiver who had completed more than 200 jumps.

Police found Polfuss’ car still parked at the airport and began searching the area.

His body was found Friday in a field west of the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

