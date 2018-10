WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi truck driver was airlifted to a hospital after the truck collided with another semi truck in Weld County. Colorado State Patrol responded to County Road 35 and Highway 392 Sunday morning.

The other driver was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Crews closed the roads as they cleaned up livestock feed that spilled.

Officials haven’t said what caused the crash. It’s not clear how the drivers are doing now.