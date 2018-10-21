By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CSB4) – Some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities made their way to downtown Denver Saturday to raise funds and awareness for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Celebrities, Denver Broncos players, and other notable names attended the fashion show, which showcased many lucky participants who live with Down Syndrome.

Each celebrity took to the catwalk with a model who lives with Down syndrome.

“Beauty is all around here, my friend,” actor Colin Farrell told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Farrell joined other notable names at the event, which included Jeremy Renner of the Avenger movies, actor John McGinley, Jamie Foxx, Shia LaBeouf, and more.

Denver Broncos representatives included Phillip Lindsay, Kase Keenum, Von Miller, and Justin Simmons. Brittany Bowlen, daughter of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, attended as well.

“This is for the kids. It is about making their day,” Lindsay said. “I am star struck by them, the kids.”

“Their spirit, their livelihood is so vibrant,” Simmons said.

“(These are) incredible moments, with incredible people,” Miller said. “Fashion shows, and Von, go hand in hand.”

Some participants, who also serve as ambassadors, took the stage as well.

“It is really fun to be here,” said Sam Levin, 2018 ambassador.

For actress and model Amanda Booth, the fundraiser was personal to her.

“We have a child with Down syndrome,” Booth said.

Booth said her son is the light of her day, as are most kids with Down syndrome to those who know them.

Farrel told CBS4 the event should bring more attention to major needs.

“There is a lot of research needed, so funds are essential. And, the funds come as a result of attention being raised,” Farrell said. “It is on us to take whatever we feel, or think, in this environment. Whatever we feel, and take that out and talk to our friends and family.”

