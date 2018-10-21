WATERLOO, IA - SEPTEMBER 27: Voting booths are set up for early voting at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on September 27, 2012 in Waterloo, Iowa. Early voting starts today in Iowa where in the 2008 election 36 percent of voters cast an early ballot. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) File photo of a polling place. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of thousands of voters have received their 2018 ballots in the mail. The voters are now starting to mail them in.

On Monday, early voting locations open across Colorado. It’s also the first day to begin counting General Election ballots that have been sent in.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

