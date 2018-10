BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County firefighters rushed out to a home after they received reports of flames shooting dozens of feet into the air Saturday morning. The home sits on a ranch outside of Longmont.

A two-story garage was fully engulfed when firefighters got there.

It was destroyed, but luckily the fire did not spread to the chicken coop next to the garage.

No people or animals were hurt.