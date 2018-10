AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – When an animal is rescued from a tree, it’s usually a cat. That wasn’t the case in Aurora on Friday.

Aurora Fire and Rescue responded to a home near Nevada Avenue and Salem Street after an iguana got stuck in a his owner’s tree.

This story proves that you have to be ready for ANYTHING! Today we helped retrieve an iguana from a tree. Iguana was reunited safely with the owner. pic.twitter.com/9vpU1ignOv — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) October 20, 2018

Crews scaled the roof of the house and were able to reach the iguana which was clinging to a tree. They brought it down to safety in the arms of its owner who was overjoyed to have it back.