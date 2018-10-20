PHOENIX (CBS4) – A Denver Broncos fan in Phoenix enjoyed the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday thanks in part to a beloved dog in Colorado.

Erika Steinberg sent a letter to Parker the Snow Dog at Loveland Ski Area saying she was one of his biggest fans and loves the Broncos. Steinberg is battling State 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Parker returned the shout out on social media.

I got a letter in the mail that Ericka Steinberg of Phoenix, AZ is fighting Stage 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma. She’s a huge @Broncos fan and also a fan of me! Here’s a special video for you Ericka. 🐶❤️🏈#FightLikeABronco #CrucialCatch @VonMiller @NFL @nfl pic.twitter.com/CaxzMGlhgR — Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) October 17, 2018

“Hey Ericka. Parker the Snow Dog here. Heard you’re battling cancer down in there in Arizona. I want you to know that I’m rooting for you, and to stay strong. Go Broncos!”

So excited for my friend Ericka Steinberg.Ericka has stage 3 hodgkin's lymphoma and is a fan of @officialsnowdog & @Broncos.I made a call and got her and her family on the field for tonight’s #DENvsAZ game tonight.Stay strong Ericka!#teamericka #crucialcatch #fightlikeabronco pic.twitter.com/0aAnz8Hxjh — Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) October 19, 2018

Parker’s owner also announced Erika got field passes to the game.