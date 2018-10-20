  • CBS4On Air

PHOENIX (CBS4) – A Denver Broncos fan in Phoenix enjoyed the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday thanks in part to a beloved dog in Colorado.

Erika Steinberg sent a letter to Parker the Snow Dog at Loveland Ski Area saying she was one of his biggest fans and loves the Broncos. Steinberg is battling State 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Parker returned the shout out on social media.

“Hey Ericka. Parker the Snow Dog here. Heard you’re battling cancer down in there in Arizona. I want you to know that I’m rooting for you, and to stay strong. Go Broncos!”

Parker’s owner also announced Erika got field passes to the game.

