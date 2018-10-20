CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area in Clear Creek County opened for the 2018 season on Saturday. Opening day was complete with their new high-speed quad life, Chet’s Dream, which fired up at 8:30 a.m.

The lift got its name from a public vote in June. It honors Chet Upham who became a partner in Loveland Ski Tow Company in 1956. He and his family later owned and operated Loveland Ski Area starting in 1972.

Skiers and riders enjoyed access to one top-to-bottom run covered with an 18-inch base.

Loveland Ski Area will be open 7 days a week until Closing Day in early May. Lift operation hours are 9:00am until 4:00pm on weekdays and 8:30am until 4:00pm on weekends and designated holidays.

Arapahoe Basin opened on Friday.

