By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will enjoy a fantastic weekend of weather with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures statewide.

Winds will also be light which is perfect to get out and about.

By Sunday afternoon we may have a handful a clouds entering western Colorado along with a few scattered rain showers but nothing widespread or heavy is anticipated.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend and then temperatures fall back about 10 degrees by Wednesday, which is where they should be for this time of year.

We’ll also introduce a slight chance for rain showers Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak weather system passes through.

