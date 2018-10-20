DENVER (CBS4) – Some students at Colorado State University spent their Saturday sprucing up a community in north Denver.

More than a dozen student part of Construction Management Cares teamed up with Extreme Community Makeover Project near Broadway and 46th Avenue — near the Mousetrap.

They helped pick up debris and painted a fence and other areas around a home.

“You can tell there’s a great sense of gratitude. When we showed up this morning, the family had breakfast and coffee all ready for us. We could tell we’re helping them out immensely, and we love to do it. It gives us an opportunity to do some of the work we learned in Construction Management and help somebody out,” said John Tutherow.

The students could choose from different projects in the area.