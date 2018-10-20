Filed Under:Colorado State University, Construction Management Cares, Extreme Community Makeover Project, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Some students at Colorado State University spent their Saturday sprucing up a community in north Denver.

cm cares makover 5vo transfer frame 0 Family Greets Student Volunteers At Makeover Project: We Love To Do It

(credit: CBS)

More than a dozen student part of Construction Management Cares teamed up with Extreme Community Makeover Project near Broadway and 46th Avenue — near the Mousetrap.

They helped pick up debris and painted a fence and other areas around a home.

cm cares makover 5vo transfer frame 275 Family Greets Student Volunteers At Makeover Project: We Love To Do It

(credit: CBS)

“You can tell there’s a great sense of gratitude. When we showed up this morning, the family had breakfast and coffee all ready for us. We could tell we’re helping them out immensely, and we love to do it. It gives us an opportunity to do some of the work we learned in Construction Management and help somebody out,” said John Tutherow.

cm cares makover sotvo transfer frame 605 Family Greets Student Volunteers At Makeover Project: We Love To Do It

(credit: CBS)

The students could choose from different projects in the area.

