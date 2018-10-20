  • CBS4On Air

Jacqueline Souza (credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman accused of killing her fiance in July will not face any charges afterall. Officials say there was not enough evidence to file murder charges against Jacqueline Souza.

Souza, 31, told investigators she thought her fiancé, Brandon Watkins, was having an affair. She says he wanted to invite the woman she believed he was involved with to their wedding in Las Vegas. An argument ensued.

Investigators say Souza called 911 to say Watkins was bleeding. Police arrived to find the man on the kitchen floor with a bloody knife nearby.

Investigators say Souza’s story of what happened changed as they questioned her.

“Under the circumstances of this case, I would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ms. Souza did not act in self-defense … the facts are not sufficient to support a conviction in this case,” said Deputy District Attorney Andrew Vaughan.

Evidence showed Souza had bruising on her neck proving Souza’s claims Watkins strangled her. Witnesses also claimed to hear a man yelling the same night from the couple’s garage.

The victim’s family vowed they are not giving up and claim the district attorney never cared about their son’s case.

