(CBS Local)– Stargazers are awaiting this October’s “out of this world” show… the Orionid meteor shower!

The Orionids will peak late Sunday night into early Monday morning across the Delaware Valley. The vaporizing bits of comet ice and dust originate from Halley’s Comet and are named after the direction from which they appear to radiate (the constellation Orion).

While mostly clear and dry conditions are expected in the Delaware Valley Sunday night and Monday, viewing unfortunately for eager stargazers won’t be ideal due to the brightness of the nearly full moon.

The light pollution from the moon will make it harder to see some of the dimmer meteors, but you should still be able to catch some of the shooting stars with the naked eye. Bundle up, sit back, relax and enjoy the show.