BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The man who admitted to opening fire in a crowded Walmart in Thornton last November, killing three people, was sentenced on Friday.

Scott Ostrem, 48, was found mentally competent to stand trial earlier this summer. Ostrem agreed to plead guilty to three counts of first-degree murder to avoid the possibility of the death penalty earlier this month.

An Adams County judge sentenced him on Friday to three consecutive life sentences in prison without parole plus 48 years.

The courtroom became emotional during the victims’ families’ testimony.

He shot and killed Pamela Marques, 52, of Denver, Carlos Moreno, 66, of Thornton, and Victor Vasquez, 26, of Denver.

Ostrem was initially charged with with 37 counts, including three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree murder extreme indifference and 30 counts attempted first-degree murder.