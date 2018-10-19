  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Adams County, Local TV, Scott Ostrem, Thornton, Walmart Shooting
Scott Ostrem (credit: CBS)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The man who admitted to opening fire in a crowded Walmart in Thornton last November, killing three people, was sentenced on Friday.

Scott Ostrem, 48, was found mentally competent to stand trial earlier this summer. Ostrem agreed to plead guilty to three counts of first-degree murder to avoid the possibility of the death penalty earlier this month.

scott ostrem 2 Walmart Shooter Sentenced To 3 Life Sentences Plus 48 Years

Scott Ostrem (credit: Thornton Police)

An Adams County judge sentenced him on Friday to three consecutive life sentences in prison without parole plus 48 years.

The courtroom became emotional during the victims’ families’ testimony.

ostrem 2 copy Walmart Shooter Sentenced To 3 Life Sentences Plus 48 Years

Scott Ostrem (credit: CBS)

He shot and killed Pamela Marques, 52, of Denver, Carlos Moreno, 66, of Thornton, and Victor Vasquez, 26, of Denver.

victor vasquez pamela marques carlos moreno Walmart Shooter Sentenced To 3 Life Sentences Plus 48 Years

Victor Vasquez, Pamela Marques and Carlos Moreno

Ostrem was initially charged with with 37 counts, including three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree murder extreme indifference and 30 counts attempted first-degree murder.

thornton shooter frame 9068 Walmart Shooter Sentenced To 3 Life Sentences Plus 48 Years

(credit: CBS)

