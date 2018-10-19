  • CBS4On Air

Lance Kohl, Local TV, Valor Bridge, Veterans

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver nonprofit is setting Colorado veterans up for success by giving them the tools to transition back into civilian life.

Saturday morning, several veterans will graduate from the Valor Bridge program with a new understanding of how their military skills can translate into business.

(credit: Valor Bridge)

(credit: Valor Bridge)

Lance Kohl is among them.

“I spent more than few months a couple tours over in Afghanistan,“ he said, “It’s easy when business is going well in the middle of the day but when you get home at night it’s a little different sitting in the room by yourself or with Frank it’s a little different,” Kohl said.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

He has been home for nearly two years now; Frank is his service dog, training to help with his anxiety.

Lance Kohl (credit: CBS)

Lance Kohl (credit: CBS)

Despite knowing exactly what kind of career he wanted to pursue when his service was up, transitioning back into civilian life was not easy.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“I got turned down for a lot of jobs and I think in part because I didn’t’ have that knowledge that Valor Bridge has given me… how to talk and walk and act like a civilian and take these amazing military skill sets and really translate them into and applicable set.”

(credit: Lance Kohl)

(credit: Lance Kohl)

Valor Bridge is a Denver-based nonprofit offering an intensive immersion course specifically for veterans.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

A 10-week program, working with executive coaches, business leaders, leadership professionals and others. They help veterans understand how their military skills translate into the business community, and provide coaching on interviewing, resume building, salary negotiations, networking.

(credit: Lance Kohl)

(credit: Lance Kohl)

“Skills that you have to have when you’re transitioning nobody really teaches you those things,” Kohl said.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

His hope is that more veterans looking for direction will find it the same way he did.

“It was very rewarding experience that taught me a lot,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

LINK: ValorBridge.org

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

