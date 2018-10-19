By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Scary Halloween happenings are going on all over the Denver Metro Area.

Boo At The Zoo:

The 34th Annual Boo at the Zoo returns to the Denver Zoo. Get decked out in your best Halloween costume and enjoy trick or treat stations, creepy crawly animal demonstrations, and exciting family-friendly entertainment. Boo at the Zoo takes place on October 20 and 21, and on October 27 and 28. All activities are included in the price of admission.

Broadway Halloween Parade:

The 2nd Annual Broadway Halloween Parade rolls through town Saturday night. Get dressed up and find the best seat along Broadway from 5th Avenue to Alameda Avenue. Spooky floats, and funky bands, will take over the streets starting at 6 p.m.

Pumpkin Nights:

The fall season isn’t complete without a trip to the Adams County Fairgrounds for Pumpkin Nights. Visitors are invited to check out 8 impressive pumpkin lands with more than 3,000 giant carved and decorated pumpkins. The family-friendly event is open now through November 4. General admission in $20.

Fall Flannel Festival:

Celebrate all things autumn at the Dairy Block in Denver! Head to the Milk Market Sunday afternoon in your finest flannel, or Halloween costume, for holiday fun. Listen to live music, get your face painted, and trick or treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s free for the whole family.

