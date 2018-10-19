Filed Under:Bird, E-Scooters, Electric Scooters, Lime, Local TV, Lyft, Razor Scooters, Scooters In Denver, Shareable Scooters, Spin

DENVER (CBS4)– One more electric scooter company is hitting the streets of Denver this week. Spin scooters have joined the ranks of Bird, Lyft, Lime and Razor.

Spin adds another 350 dockless scooters to the streets of Denver, which brings the total number of e-scooters to 1,750. That is the limit in the City of Denver.

spin scooters 5vo frame 0 Spin Latest Scooter Company To Hit Denver Streets

In Denver, scooters must ride on the sidewalks, but Spin scooters have a sticker which reads, “Ride on the road.”

When asked about the contradiction, Matthew Sink with Spin said, “These stickers could be clearer so we’ll correct that.”

The company is based out of San Francisco.

