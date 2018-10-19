  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Federal Aviation Administration, Longmont, Longmont Police Department, Mile-Hi Skydiving, skydiving
Vance Brand Airport in Longmont (credit: ci.longmont.co.us)

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old skydiver from Golden was found dead in a field west of the Longmont airport early Friday morning.

The Longmont Police Department said the man’s girlfriend called them shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday when he didn’t return home from a skydiving trip earlier that afternoon.

The man was reported to be an experienced skydiver and was known to have made a planned jump around 1:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon with Mile-Hi Skydiving, which is based at the Longmont airport.

Police found the man’s car still parked at the airport and started searching the surrounding area, with help from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The search was focused within a one-mile radius of the airport and lasted until 3 a.m.

The search resumed before 7:30 a.m. Friday and included a helicopter.

The man’s body was found around 9 a.m. in a field west of the airport in the unincorporated county.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating to determine the circumstances that led up to the man’s death.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the man’s identity, notify his family, and determine the cause and manner of his death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s