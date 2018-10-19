LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old skydiver from Golden was found dead in a field west of the Longmont airport early Friday morning.

The Longmont Police Department said the man’s girlfriend called them shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday when he didn’t return home from a skydiving trip earlier that afternoon.

The man was reported to be an experienced skydiver and was known to have made a planned jump around 1:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon with Mile-Hi Skydiving, which is based at the Longmont airport.

Police found the man’s car still parked at the airport and started searching the surrounding area, with help from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The search was focused within a one-mile radius of the airport and lasted until 3 a.m.

The search resumed before 7:30 a.m. Friday and included a helicopter.

The man’s body was found around 9 a.m. in a field west of the airport in the unincorporated county.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating to determine the circumstances that led up to the man’s death.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the man’s identity, notify his family, and determine the cause and manner of his death.