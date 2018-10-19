  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Police Department, Welton Park Apartments

DENVER (CBS4) — A shooting at an apartment building in Denver seriously injured one person Thursday night.

welton Shooting At Denver Apartment Leaves One Person Seriously Hurt

(CBS)

A bullet shattered a window in the Welton Park Apartments near Park Avenue West and Welton Street.

welton shooting 5vo transfer frame 540 Shooting At Denver Apartment Leaves One Person Seriously Hurt

(CBS)

SWAT team members went room to room looking for the shooter.

welton shooting 5vo transfer frame 403 Shooting At Denver Apartment Leaves One Person Seriously Hurt

(CBS)

Officers were also seen searching an apartment building under construction across the street.

welton shooting 5vo transfer frame 24 Shooting At Denver Apartment Leaves One Person Seriously Hurt

(CBS)

So far, police have not provided any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

The victim has not been identified and no other details about their condition have been released.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s