DENVER (CBS4) — A shooting at an apartment building in Denver seriously injured one person Thursday night.

A bullet shattered a window in the Welton Park Apartments near Park Avenue West and Welton Street.

SWAT team members went room to room looking for the shooter.

Officers were also seen searching an apartment building under construction across the street.

So far, police have not provided any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

The victim has not been identified and no other details about their condition have been released.