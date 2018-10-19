THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The man who admitted to opening fire in a crowded Walmart in Thornton, killing three people, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Scott Ostrem pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree murder.

Ostrem opened fire in the Walmart last fall.

He killed Pamela Marques, Carlos Moreno and Victor Vasquez.

Prosecutors originally charged him with 37 counts, including Six counts of first degree murder and 30 counts attempted first degree murder.

The plea deal means he will avoid the death penalty and will be sentenced to life in prison.