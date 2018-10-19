  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County, Local TV, Scott Ostrem, Thornton, Walmart Shooting

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The man who admitted to opening fire in a crowded Walmart in Thornton, killing three people, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Scott Ostrem pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree murder.

Ostrem opened fire in the Walmart last fall.

scott ostrem 2 Man Who Killed 3 People In Thornton Walmart Being Sentenced To Life In Prison

Scott Ostrem (credit: Thornton Police)

He killed Pamela Marques, Carlos Moreno and Victor Vasquez.

victor vasquez pamela marques carlos moreno Man Who Killed 3 People In Thornton Walmart Being Sentenced To Life In Prison

Victor Vasquez, Pamela Marques and Carlos Moreno

Prosecutors originally charged him with 37 counts, including Six counts of first degree murder and 30 counts attempted first degree murder.

The plea deal means he will avoid the death penalty and will be sentenced to life in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s