  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Attorney General, George Brauchler, Local TV, Phil Weiser, Reality Check

DENVER (CBS4)– The race for Colorado Attorney General is getting national attention and money. It pits Democrat Phil Weiser against Republican George Brauchler.

Weiser is the former dean of CU law school. Brauchler is the District Attorney in the 18th Judicial District.

A major Democratic group behind a new ad attacking Brauchler.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives it a Reality Check.

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

https://twitter.com/gb4co/status/864561840306651140?s=21

https://coloradotimesrecorder.com/2017/06/brauchler-calls-republicans-pass-health-care-bill-even-not-perfect/4844/

https://soundcloud.com/bigmedia-org/brauchler-warns-against-holding-out-for-perfect-health-care-bill

https://www.mediamatters.org/research/2007/07/10/brauchler-on-an-inconvenient-truth-i-dont-watch/141242

http://docplayer.net/6760771-George-brauchler-february-2012-in-your-words-what-is-the-constitution-of-the-united-states.html

https://thestatedebate.com/

Time code: 25:22

https://www.cpt12.org/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s